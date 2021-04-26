Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Lifted by KeyCorp

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $95.00 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $76.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $92.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $311.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $327.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,273.20.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,862.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4,711.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4,374.69. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. NVR has a 12 month low of $2,660.00 and a 12 month high of $5,028.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $44.96 EPS.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in NVR by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

