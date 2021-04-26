Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OrganiGram in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OrganiGram’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of OrganiGram from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Haywood Securities cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.78.

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$3.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.75. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.00. The firm has a market cap of C$978.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.79 million.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

