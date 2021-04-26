Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Lowered by Analyst

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Premier Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Premier Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

PFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

PFC opened at $32.47 on Monday. Premier Financial has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $35.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.34. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

In related news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,340,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 87,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 472,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after buying an additional 76,130 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 223,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Premier Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,453,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,431,000 after buying an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

