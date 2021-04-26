Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2021 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $150.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of The Middleby from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.56.

The Middleby stock opened at $182.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.77. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $185.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.94.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.20. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $729.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Middleby by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 4th quarter worth $642,000.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

