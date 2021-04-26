Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VZ. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.69.

VZ opened at $57.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $237.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.92. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its position in Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

