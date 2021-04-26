Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Lifted by Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BJRI. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $668,419.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,381.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

