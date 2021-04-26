Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRVL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. Marvell Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In related news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 494 shares of company stock valued at $25,049 and sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,790,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925,661 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $461,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,104,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,484,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

