Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pool Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Pool in a research note issued on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.22.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.22.

Shares of POOL opened at $419.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.17. Pool has a twelve month low of $203.23 and a twelve month high of $426.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Pool by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.