Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issued By Piper Sandler

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.38.

SEIC opened at $57.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.31. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $45.96 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 45,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,642,642.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,356,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,096,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $289,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,874.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,994 shares of company stock valued at $6,373,795. Insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SEI Investments by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

