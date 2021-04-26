Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for D.R. Horton, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.24.

DHI opened at $98.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.37. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 271,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 811.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 284,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 253,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

