Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Facebook, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the social networking company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.03.

Shares of FB opened at $301.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.91 and its 200-day moving average is $275.32. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $180.82 and a fifty-two week high of $315.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total value of $86,204.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,507,799 shares of company stock worth $426,375,644 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

