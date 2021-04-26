Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Macquarie increased their price target on IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $21.95 on Monday. IMAX has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $25.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $55.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IMAX by 1,370.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,115,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,828 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in IMAX by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,737,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,434,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Welton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $113,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,067.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,559 shares of company stock valued at $195,464 in the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

