Qcash (QC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.11 Billion

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $69.01 million and approximately $1.11 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00061229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.31 or 0.00279683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004461 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $538.16 or 0.01008040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.70 or 0.00722455 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,293.10 or 0.99823924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

