QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Trading 18.6% Higher Over Last Week

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market cap of $8.01 million and approximately $222,135.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00063757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00019578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00061523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00734421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.32 or 0.07315803 BTC.

About QuadrantProtocol

EQUAD is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 411,022,031 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

