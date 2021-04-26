QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives Neutral Rating from Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $175.00. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.77.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $136.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $155.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 459 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

