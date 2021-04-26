Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.17

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 1637 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $943.60 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 18,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $442,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 251,849 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,087 shares of company stock worth $3,873,381. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

