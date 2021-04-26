Quant Reaches Market Capitalization of $485.91 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $40.25 or 0.00074804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $485.91 million and $5.24 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

