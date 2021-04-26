Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

NYSE:PWR opened at $97.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $97.95.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $157,279.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock valued at $13,155,010. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4,078.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,416,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $688,621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $516,464,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,472,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,464,000 after buying an additional 139,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,426,000 after buying an additional 1,201,086 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 481.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,497,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724,375 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

