Quantis Network (QUAN) Trading 90.9% Higher This Week

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 123.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Quantis Network has a market cap of $42,641.77 and $2,567.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded up 90.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00061791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00283993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $532.64 or 0.00993972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $392.05 or 0.00731619 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53,600.67 or 1.00025809 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. Quantis Network’s official website is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using U.S. dollars.

