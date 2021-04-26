Quantum Resistant Ledger Price Hits $0.53 (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000982 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $39.01 million and approximately $474,638.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,791.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,520.87 or 0.04686397 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.57 or 0.00454666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $838.80 or 0.01559361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.88 or 0.00741538 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.10 or 0.00489109 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.85 or 0.00418013 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004311 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,828,368 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

