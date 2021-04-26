Quark (QRK) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. Quark has a market capitalization of $2.27 million and $405.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

