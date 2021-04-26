QuarkChain Price Hits $0.0278 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One QuarkChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QuarkChain has a total market cap of $178.21 million and $8.39 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00063757 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00019578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00061523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00734421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00093869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,860.32 or 0.07315803 BTC.

QKC is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

