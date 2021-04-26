Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 7,300 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,865.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$216,830.78.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,258.97.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,800 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,500.54.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,293.00.

Shares of TSE:QTRH traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$2.48. The company had a trading volume of 103,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,043. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.68 and a 1-year high of C$3.11. The stock has a market cap of C$283.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

