Quarterhill Inc. Buys 11,800 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.42 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$61,590.15.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 6,900 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$17,258.97.

On Monday, April 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 7,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$17,865.29.

On Friday, April 16th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 12,200 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.45 per share, with a total value of C$29,942.46.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 18,300 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$45,420.60.

On Monday, April 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$49,520.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, with a total value of C$25,352.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, with a total value of C$25,293.00.

Shares of QTRH stock traded down C$0.01 on Monday, hitting C$2.48. The company had a trading volume of 103,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,043. The firm has a market cap of C$283.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.03. Quarterhill Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.68 and a twelve month high of C$3.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

