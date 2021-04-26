Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 30,869 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,057,000.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $36.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.55. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

