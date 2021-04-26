Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 133,740 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period.

EFV stock opened at $52.15 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

