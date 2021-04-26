Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,000 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,460,000. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 612,678 shares of company stock worth $204,333,652 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

Mastercard stock opened at $387.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $344.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.49 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $252.83 and a one year high of $389.88.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

