Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,207 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of C stock opened at $71.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.