Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 40.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,943 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $62.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.29. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

