Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 36,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 167,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,827,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 70,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 45,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 363,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,151,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $54.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.25 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35. The stock has a market cap of $234.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

