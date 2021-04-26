Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,131 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $381,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 24.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $1,422,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $139.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $394.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.01 and a twelve month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

