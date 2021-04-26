Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,027 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the last quarter. Marino Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,272,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $405,322,000 after acquiring an additional 212,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.54 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

