Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DGX. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. Members Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, reaching $132.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,314. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $134.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total transaction of $671,499.78. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

