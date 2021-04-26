Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.27 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

NYSE:DGX opened at $131.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.44. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $134.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,028,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after buying an additional 194,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after buying an additional 286,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

