QuickSwap Price Up 148.5% This Week (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 82.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 148.5% against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $63.60 million and approximately $4.08 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $398.14 or 0.00741899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00060902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.98 or 0.00268292 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.72 or 0.01007580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.33 or 0.00704986 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00024956 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,721.06 or 1.00103628 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.