Quiztok (QTCON) Market Capitalization Tops $55.96 Million

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 26th. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $55.96 million and $5.32 million worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for $0.0811 or 0.00000151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Quiztok

Quiztok is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 689,603,308 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr . Quiztok’s official website is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Quiztok

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using US dollars.

