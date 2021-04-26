QunQun (QUN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $509,653.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. QunQun has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $509,653.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QunQun has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.03 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001864 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.81 or 0.00745480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.74 or 0.00094601 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,176.60 or 0.07787683 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

