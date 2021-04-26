Quorum Information Technologies Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:QIS)

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (CVE:QIS) – Research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quorum Information Technologies in a report released on Friday, April 23rd. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Cormark also issued estimates for Quorum Information Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of QIS stock opened at C$1.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.09. Quorum Information Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$1.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. The company develops, markets, implements, and supports XSellerator, a dealership management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership; and DealerMine CRM, a sales and service customer relationship management system, as well as a set of business development center services.

