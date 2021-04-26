Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.11 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2,590.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

