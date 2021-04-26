Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

RXT stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $716.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Wolf sold 19,999 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $413,179.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,426.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 56,499 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $1,248,627.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,633.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,725 shares of company stock valued at $5,253,148 in the last three months.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,234,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $2,500,158,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

