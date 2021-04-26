Radicle Price Reaches $18.53 on Exchanges (RAD)

Radicle (CURRENCY:RAD) traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Radicle has a market capitalization of $90.89 million and $1.72 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for $18.53 or 0.00034552 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Radicle has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00064503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00020461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.46 or 0.00062382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.10 or 0.00751470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.88 or 0.00094849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.93 or 0.07460497 BTC.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle is a decentralized code collaboration network built on open protocols. It enables developers to collaborate on code without relying on trusted intermediaries. Radicle was designed to provide similar functionality to centralized code collaboration platforms — or “forges” — while retaining Git’s peer-to-peer nature, building on what made distributed version control so powerful in the first place. Radicle also leverages Ethereum (opt-in) for unique global names, decentralized organizations, and protocols that help maintainers sustain their open-source work. The network is powered by a peer-to-peer replication protocol built on Git, called Radicle Link. Radicle Link extends Git with peer-to-peer discovery by disseminating data via a process called gossip. That is, participants in the network share and spread data they are “interested” in by keeping redundant copies locally and sharing, otherwise known as “replicating”, their local data with selected peers. By leveraging Git's smart transfer protocol, Radicle Link keeps Git's efficiency when it comes to data replication while offering global decentralized repository storage through the peer-to-peer networking layer. Since all data on the network is stored locally by peers on the network, developers can share and collaborate on Git repositories without relying on intermediaries such as hosted servers. The easiest way to use Radicle is with Upstream, a desktop client developed by the founding team of the Radicle project. With Upstream, you can create an identity, host your code, and collaborate with others on the Radicle network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radicle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radicle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

