Raiden Network Token Price Reaches $0.97 on Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $49.30 million and $3.77 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00012945 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.36 or 0.00402503 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000182 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004870 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 141.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

