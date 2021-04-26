Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Declares $0.09 Annual Dividend

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) declared an annual dividend on Friday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

RAIFY opened at $5.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.87. Raiffeisen Bank International has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

