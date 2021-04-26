Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 1,360 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Visa makes up 2.3% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Visa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Visa by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,083,568,000 after acquiring an additional 206,395 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,305,348,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $218.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.16. The company has a market cap of $449.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.01 and a 52-week high of $231.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

