Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 3,885 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

