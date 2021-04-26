Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Decreases Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,336 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $80.54 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.13 and a 1 year high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.07.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

