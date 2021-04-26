Randstad (RANJY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS: RANJY) in the last few weeks:

4/26/2021 – Randstad had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/22/2021 – Randstad had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/14/2021 – Randstad had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/12/2021 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/18/2021 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

3/1/2021 – Randstad had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shares of RANJY stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.93. 450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $38.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.9804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

