Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

RRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.66.

RRC stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $4.89 and a 12 month high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,165,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $249,010,000 after buying an additional 620,320 shares during the period. Exor Investments UK LLP increased its position in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,700,000 after purchasing an additional 898,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Range Resources by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 97,849 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,036,319 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Range Resources by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

