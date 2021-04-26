Rapids (RPD) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded 62.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $250.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rapids coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rapids alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 347.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Rapids Coin Profile

RPD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.