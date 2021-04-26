Rapidz (RPZX) Market Capitalization Tops $2.48 Million

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rapidz has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $67,809.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00064295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00019787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.95 or 0.00741517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00094638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.05 or 0.07384203 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz (CRYPTO:RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,752,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

